North Carolina school custodian accused of peeping by camera

TAYLORSVILLE — A North Carolina school custodian has been accused of peeping by placing a camera in a staff bathroom, a sheriff's office said.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were called to Wittenburg Elementary School on Tuesday after a camera was found under a sink in the staff bathroom and was discovered on the floor by a staff member. The sheriff's office said the school where the camera was found and another school where Childers was said to have worked were searched and no other cameras were found.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, of Taylorsville was charged with one felony count of peeping, according to the news release. Childers was given a $10,000 secured bond, but online records didn't list him among the inmates in the county jail and it's not known if he has an attorney. The sheriff's office didn't say what led them to Childers as a suspect.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the incident is continuing. Renee Meade, director of communications and public information for Alexander County Schools, said school system can't comment because it is a personnel matter.