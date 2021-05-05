Police: Person sets house on fire after hours-long standoff in Ardmore

Police say an Ardmore resident prompted an hours-long standoff, exchanged gunfire with police and eventually set a house on fire Wednesday afternoon on Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

In a social media post around 5:30 p.m., police said they found the body of an adult male inside the burned home in the 500 block of Lockland. Police have not identified him.

Officers were called to the house around 1 p.m. and spoke with people who were inside. Although it isn’t clear why, one of the residents struggled with police. At one point, a resident produced a gun and pointed it in an officer’s direction, said said Lt. Joseph Doss of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police were able to retreat from the home. They were also able to evacuate a male and a female resident from the house, one of whom was being treated for minor injuries, Doss said.

The person with the gun remained inside the home while officers used a loudspeaker to demand that the resident come outside.

That resident spoke to officers through a window, Doss said, but then fired shots from the window at officers.

A short time later, smoke began appearing from the home, followed by more gunfire from inside.