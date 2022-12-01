Police: Report of sexual assault on a child leads to two arrests

STATESVILLE — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and a woman faces charges for failing to report the abuse, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

Charlie Weaver, 32, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Yadkinville Police Department on seven counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He received a $500,000 bond.

Kayla Hall, 29, was arrested Tuesday by Investigator D.J. Beck of the Statesville Police Department on seven counts of felony child abuse. Her bond was set at $200,000.

The SPD said its Criminal Investigations Division received a report of child sex abuse on Nov. 17. The report indicated that Weaver had been sexually assaulting the child for approximately two years, police said in the news release. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the child disclosed the first incident to Hall after it occurred, and Hall failed to report the abuse, which allowed it to continue for two years, police said.

The child was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center and disclosed seven incidents of sexual abuse, police said. Beck, who investigated the case, obtained warrants for Weaver and Hall on Nov. 23.