Raleigh pastor faces $2 million lawsuit. Lawyer says he has ‘proclivity’ to urinate on people.

DETROIT – A Michigan woman who was allegedly urinated on by Raleigh pastor Daniel Chalmers during a Delta red-eye flight this month is seeking more than $2 million in damages.

Personal injury attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed the civil lawsuit Thursday on behalf of victim/plaintiff Alicia Beverly, of Detroit. The complaint filed in Michigan's Wayne County Circuit Court says she suffered mental and emotional distress as a result of the urination incident during an Oct. 13 flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

A news release from Fieger’s office points out that Beverly is a black woman and Pastor Daniel Chalmers, who admitted to and apologized for the incident this week, is a white man.

“It is difficult to believe that a church would hire a pastor who boarded a plane drunk and has a proclivity to urinate on passengers,” Fieger said.

Chalmers and his employer, Love Wins Ministries in Raleigh, are named as defendants. Chalmers is also criminally charged with assault.