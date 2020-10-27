Raleigh pastor ID'd in accusation he urinated on airline passenger

The North Carolina pastor accused of urinating on a Delta airline passenger two weeks ago has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
Daniel Chalmers was arrested by the Wayne Metro Airport police in Detroit after the Delta flight landed at the Detroit Metro Airport on Oct. 12, according to a police report.
The Wayne County Airport Authority provided the police report Tuesday to the Winston-Salem Journal in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
Chalmers' age, hometown and cellphone number were redacted in the report obtained by the Journal.
Alicia Beverly, the passenger, told police that she was sleeping at 2:45 a.m. aboard the plane when she felt someone standing over her, according to the report.
"So I woke up and looked to my right and seen this guy standing next to me," Beverly said in her statement to police. "Shortly after I started to feel something warm and I jumped and screamed ... and that's when I felt my skirt was wet."
Afterward, a flight attendant moved Beverly to another seat, the report said.
Wayne Metro Airport police boarded the plane after landed and they spoke to Beverly and Chalmers. Beverly told the officers that Chalmers urinated on her.
Chalmers initially denied the accusation, saying "I didn't do it," according to the report.
When the officer asked Chalmers what he didn't do, Chalmers said, "Whatever it is she is accusing me of, I didn't do it."
Chalmers later told the officer that, "I'm a pastor, and that is out of my character and I didn't do it," the report said.
Chalmers then asked officer if there was any evidence that he urinated on Beverly, and the officer told Chalmers that Beverly's clothing was covered in urine and her seat was wet, the report said.
The officer also wrote in the report that he saw a wet spot on Chalmers' shorts.
Chalmers denied that he had been drinking, but the officer told him that he smelled of alcohol and his eyes was bloodshot, the report said. Chalmers admitted that he had taken medication, the report said. It also says Chalmers later told an officer he had a few drinks.
As officers escorted Chalmers off the aircraft, he told the plane's captain that he intended to sue Delta Airlines for defamation of character for its treatment of him, the report said.
An FBI agent later issued a ticket or a federal court violation notice to Chalmers, and Chalmers was released from custody, the report said.
Multiple media reports identify Chalmers as a pastor who leads Love Wins Ministries in Raleigh and a staff member at Catch the Fire Raleigh-Durham church.
