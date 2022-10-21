New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.
READ FOR YOURSELF: Police detail Raleigh mass shooting
Authorities say the 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage in North Carolina’s capital city that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested. More details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief delivered to the city manager Thursday. The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting include the suspect’s 16-year-old brother and an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began. Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.
Who is the suspect in the Raleigh shooting?
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language and imagery. Police radio traffic offers new details on last week's standoff with Raleigh's mass shooting suspect.
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people near a Raleigh greenway before eluding officers for hours is now hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
They were going to start looking to buy their own place early next year, somewhere on the outskirts of town, somewhere with a bigger and nicer yard. For three years, Tracey Howard and his wife had been renting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh, but they wanted a home of their own. That was the dream. Friday afternoon, though, there was a bullet hole in the mailbox next to his ...
