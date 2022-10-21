READ FOR YOURSELF: Police detail Raleigh mass shooting

Authorities say the 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage in North Carolina’s capital city that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested. More details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief delivered to the city manager Thursday. The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting include the suspect’s 16-year-old brother and an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began. Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.