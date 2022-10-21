 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

READ FOR YOURSELF: Police detail Raleigh mass shooting

  • 0

New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.

Download PDF Raleigh 5-day report
Download PDF Raleigh shooting report p2
Download PDF Raleigh shooting report p3
Download PDF Raleigh shooting report p4

Tracey Howard and his wife Nicole Connors were thinking of getting a new house next year with a bigger front yard. Now, he is planning a funeral. Connors was one of five people gunned down Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say a 15-year-old boy who lives two doors down from the couple is the killer. Howard says he came home Thursday to find his neighbor bleeding on his lawn. When he climbed the front stoop, he found his wife, lying in a pool of blood, her precious Jack Russell Terrier Sami at her feet. She'd been shot multiple times with a shotgun. Howard, a truck driver, says he met the human resources specialist on Facebook. They had been married five years. AP video shot by Allen Breed
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Raleigh mass shooting suspect had shotgun, handgun

Police: Raleigh mass shooting suspect had shotgun, handgun

Authorities say the 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage in North Carolina’s capital city that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested. More details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief delivered to the city manager Thursday. The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting include the suspect’s 16-year-old brother and an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began. Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.

Mass shooting nightmare arrives in Raleigh, on the doorstep of a peaceful neighborhood

Mass shooting nightmare arrives in Raleigh, on the doorstep of a peaceful neighborhood

They were going to start looking to buy their own place early next year, somewhere on the outskirts of town, somewhere with a bigger and nicer yard. For three years, Tracey Howard and his wife had been renting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh, but they wanted a home of their own. That was the dream. Friday afternoon, though, there was a bullet hole in the mailbox next to his ...

Stepson castrated and hospitalized, and stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

Stepson castrated and hospitalized, and stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian artist turns beach trash into sculptures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert