Report: FBI refuses to name 'well-known NC pastor' accused of urinating on woman during flight

DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News in Detroit.

The pastor's name has not been released publicly, and The Sun of London reports that the FBI refused to name him. In a statement to The Sun, the FBI reportedly said the pastor was issued a court appearance for a misdemeanor assault and released."

The FBI also reportedly said, "until he appears in front of a judge, we will not be releasing his name or any additional information about the incident," according to The Sun.

Alicia Beverly told the Detroit TV station the incident happened on Monday night on a red-eye flight. She says most of the people on the plane were asleep at the time. According to what she told FOX 2, she was sitting in the back of the plane next to her sister at the time of the alleged incident.

“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she told WJBK. “I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up. By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”