Report: The Watauga Sheriff's Office is looking into social media tips that Brian Laundrie might be in the Boone area

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking into social media tips that Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of death of Gabby Petito, might be in the Boone area or in the North Carolina mountains.
Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County told the Watauga Democrat that “nothing has been verified” about Laudrie’s whereabouts after social media posts claimed Laundrie was spotted in the Boone area.
Petito, whose body was discovered Sept. 18 in Wyoming, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with Laundrie, her boyfriend, who has been identified by authorities as a person of interest. Laundrie is the subject of a nationwide search.
Posts have been making rounds on the Facebook page Appalachian Classifieds that claim Laundrie is in the Boone area, the newspaper reported.
The post says that people are “reporting seeing Brian Laundrie in Boone, NC.”
The post says, “We know he is very familiar with the Appalachian Trail and very well could be on it,” the newspaper reported.
Petito’s death has been classified as a homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.
The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case.
Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.
Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.
Federal officials in Wyoming have charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.
The FBI in Denver issued an arrest warrant regarding Laundrie’s alleged use of unauthorized device following Petito’s death.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the FBI said in a statement.
“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”
The FBI has not provided any update on Laundrie’s whereabouts.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
