Report: The Watauga Sheriff's Office is looking into social media tips that Brian Laundrie might be in the Boone area

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking into social media tips that Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of death of Gabby Petito, might be in the Boone area or in the North Carolina mountains.

Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County told the Watauga Democrat that “nothing has been verified” about Laudrie’s whereabouts after social media posts claimed Laundrie was spotted in the Boone area.

Petito, whose body was discovered Sept. 18 in Wyoming, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with Laundrie, her boyfriend, who has been identified by authorities as a person of interest. Laundrie is the subject of a nationwide search.

Posts have been making rounds on the Facebook page Appalachian Classifieds that claim Laundrie is in the Boone area, the newspaper reported.

The post says that people are “reporting seeing Brian Laundrie in Boone, NC.”

The post says, “We know he is very familiar with the Appalachian Trail and very well could be on it,” the newspaper reported.

Petito’s death has been classified as a homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

