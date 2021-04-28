 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Deputy shot in Watauga County. Standoff outside Boone continues.
0 comments
editor's pick

Reports: Deputy shot in Watauga County. Standoff outside Boone continues.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Watauga County deputy was shot and a standoff continues, multiple media sources are reporting Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear how seriously injured the deputy was injured, but emergency traffic indicated authorities have set up a landing zone for an emergency medical helicopter.

Watauga County's Emergency Management Services told residents of Hardaman Circle to shelter in place around 11:20 a.m.

The order told residents to stay inside their homes with doors and windows closed.

Boone police told WGHP/Fox 8 that a standoff sparked the alert in the Brown's Chapel area, about six miles east of Appalachian State University.

Boone police and other area law enforcement, including from Ashe County, have responded.

JavaScript SDK IFrame Close Place this code wherever you want the plugin to appear on your page.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Press gathers outside Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News