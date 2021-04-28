Reports: Deputy shot in Watauga County. Standoff outside Boone continues.

A Watauga County deputy was shot and a standoff continues, multiple media sources are reporting Wednesday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear how seriously injured the deputy was injured, but emergency traffic indicated authorities have set up a landing zone for an emergency medical helicopter.
Watauga County's Emergency Management Services told residents of Hardaman Circle to shelter in place around 11:20 a.m.
Per Watauga County Emergency Services:— Boone NC Police Dept (@boonepolice) April 28, 2021
This alert went to a specific geographic area so we apologize this was vague. Please shelter in place in the Hardaman Circle area.
LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ON SCENE IN AREA. ALL RESIDENTS REMAIN IN YOUR HOME WITH DOORS AND WINDOWS CLOSED.
Boone police told WGHP/Fox 8 that a standoff sparked the alert in the Brown's Chapel area, about six miles east of Appalachian State University.
Boone police and other area law enforcement, including from Ashe County, have responded.