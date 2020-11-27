Rockingham County deputy shot Thanksgiving night

A Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the leg Thanksgiving night, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Deputies were called to 294 Dover Circle in Reidsville shortly after 7 p.m. about a domestic disturbance. After two officers went inside the home, a man with a gun came out of a room and shot at the deputies, hitting one.

The second deputy was able to disarm the shooter and take him into custody. The wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect in the shooting or the deputies.