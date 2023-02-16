Someone left an anti-Semitic flag that contained a swastika Wednesday night outside a Jewish community center in Boone, authorities said.

Boone police responded at 7:30 p.m. to the Temple of The High Country on King Street on a report of someone who was waving the flag at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the flag that was left on the center's property, police said. The person who was waving the flag had left the area.

Police Chief Andy LeBeau notified the leaders at the temple about the incident. Detectives are investigating the matter.

"Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town," police said. "It is important however to note the distinction between a hateful act and a hate crime.

"At this time, there is an active investigation to learn more about the person(s) who left the anti-Semitic flag on the property of the Temple of The High Country and their motives," police said.

Boone police are working with temple leaders to enhance security at the Jewish center, police said.

"This type of incident is understandably unsettling to their members and our community," police said.

Boone police also have spoken to local, state and federal authorities to share details about the incident, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call Boone police at 828-268-6900.