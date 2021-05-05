Standoff in Ardmore began after someone pointed a gun at officers, police say

Officers exchanged gunfire with a person inside a home on Lockland Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a nearly two-hour standoff.

Police say the standoff in Winston-Salem's Ardmore neighborhood began around 1 p.m. when officers were called to the 500 block of Lockland Avenue about a "barricaded subject."

A scuffle ensued, and the person pointed a gun at officers, said Lt. J.S. Doss of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers retreated from the home.

One person in the area was injured and an ambulance took that person to a hospital.

Authorities used a loudspeaker to tell someone in the area to come outside with hands up.

Around 2:30 p.m., two loud bangs were audible from the area, although it was not immediately clear what caused the noises. Smoke was visible from the house around 2:40 p.m.

A k9 team was deployed in the area, and an armored tactical vehicle is also on the scene.

Police have Lockland Avenue blocked on two sides at Gales Avenue and at West Academy Street.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

