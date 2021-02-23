Teen girl kidnapped from Davidson County by 36-year-old NC man, authorities say. Girl was found safe in Aberdeen.

A Moore County man has been arrested on charges he kidnapped a Davidson County teen last week from a Lexington foster home, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Steele Boles, 36, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and abduction of children, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Boles was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said.

Boles is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to the American Children's Home on Feb. 16 after they received a report that a missing girl, Kayla Carlson, 15, had left the home with a man, the sheriff's office said.

Davidson County sheriff's detectives, the State Bureau of Investigation and Moore County Sheriff's Office then began looking for Carlson.

Investigators learned that a man picked her up from the American Children's Home after Carlson contacted the man using his school-issued laptop, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then found Carlson at a motel Monday in Aberdeen in Moore County, the sheriff's office said.

Moore County sheriff's deputies then found Boles and arrested him, the sheriff's office said. He was then taken to the Davidson County Jail in Lexington.