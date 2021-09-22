Teen shot multiple times, found lying in Mount Airy road, police say

A Mount Airy teenager died Wednesday after being shot multiple times, authorities said.

Mount Airy police found John Flores Martinez, 18, lying in the road shortly after 12:05 a.m. at the corner of North Main Street and Jones School Road, police said. Officers had been dispatched to 2151 N. Main Street to conduct a security check.

Martinez was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Officers are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mount Airy police at 336-786-3535.

