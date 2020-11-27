Thanksgiving shooting of Rockingham County deputy was accidental, officials say

REIDSVILLE — A scuffle between a husband and wife Thursday evening caused a gun to fire accidentally and wound Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Wiseman, authorities said.

Deputies Wiseman and Tyler Wray responded to a domestic disturbance at 294 Dover Circle here at around 7:08 p.m. Thanksgiving evening.

They were granted entry to the home, the sheriff's office said. Then, Angel Galvin Silva emerged with a pistol tucked in his waistband, according to a Friday news release from the sheriff's office.

Fearing Silva might fire the gun at the deputies, his wife attempted to grab the gun from Silva, and the gun accidentally discharged, sending a bullet into Wiseman's lower leg, authorities said.

Authorities have not disclosed the wife's name.

Wiseman's injury was not life-threatening, officials said.

Wray recovered the pistol and took Silva into custody, then rendered aid to Wiseman until medical help arrived to transport him to a Triad area hospital, the release said.

At least three children under age 18 were in the house at the time of the incident, authorities said.