A threat of violence directed at Watauga County Schools on Thursday was false, authorities said Friday.

The Watauga County emergency communications center initially received the threat, Boone police said.

Boone police and Watauga County sheriff’s deputies found the suspect driving in Boone.

Deputies and officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and detained the suspect under an emergency involuntary commitment process, police said.

The suspect was taken to Watauga Medical Center for an evaluation by a crisis team and behavioral health personnel.

Investigators then checked each specific threat the person made, police said.

“None of the allegations were found to be factual, but investigators continued to follow up on some technologically based information sources," police said.

The suspect was deemed not to be a threat to themselves or others, police said.

The person is not being identified, Boone police said.

“A report of this type represents one of the most distressing types of crimes a community could experience,” police said. “Pre-established relationships and protocols between our law enforcement partners, mental health crisis personnel and our school system allowed a very rapid and fluid response to this report.

“We are thankful this report was not true,” police said.