Three officers wounded, suspect killed in High Point standoff

Stroud said Drumond-Cruz continued to fire shots through walls and windows for several hours.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department relieved the High Point tactical team that had been on the scene for several hours.

Friday morning. The standoff was in its 11th hour.

"At approximately 10:15 (Friday) morning, the offender fired out," Stroud said.

The Greensboro team of officers fired back, striking and killing Drumond-Cruz.

"When they went in and cleared the house, we found obviously our offender dead," Stroud described. "We also found a female who's deceased. The two children that were in the house ... we located them safely and removed them from the scene."

Stroud said Friday that officers have responded to calls for noise violations at the residence before.

But the violence that transpired, like out of a TV show, Stroud said he's never seen anything like that.

"I've been here 26 years and I can assure you this has not happened," Stroud said. "This is probably the worst phone call and the most stressful day that I have ever had in the history of this police department."

