 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two deputies shot, shooter still active hours later in Watauga County, sheriff's office says
0 comments
breaking top story

Two deputies shot, shooter still active hours later in Watauga County, sheriff's office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two deputies came under fire in Watauga County on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. The two were at a home in the 500 block of Hardaman Circle, about six miles from the Appalachian State University campus.

They had gone there to check on the wellbeing of someone at the address, according to the sheriff’s office.

The statement from law enforcement says that, upon entering the home, deputies came under fire. Two were hit. One was “extracted” from the location and flown to Johnson City Medical Center. The other remained on the scene, and that deputy’s condition was not known, the sheriff’s office said around 4 p.m.

Also at 4 p.m., authorities said there was still an active shooter on the scene and that person is barricaded in a section of the home, periodically firing at officers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement has the home surrounded and nearby residents have left their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Watauga County's Emergency Management Services told residents of Hardaman Circle to shelter in place around 11:20 a.m.

The order told residents to stay inside their homes with doors and windows closed.

Boone police and other area law enforcement, including from Ashe County, have responded.

JavaScript SDK IFrame Close Place this code wherever you want the plugin to appear on your page.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News