Two deputies shot, shooter still active in Watauga County, sheriff's office says

Two deputies came under fire in Watauga County on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. The two were at a home in the 500 block of Hardaman Circle, about six miles from the Appalachian State University campus.

They had gone there to check on the wellbeing of someone at the address, according to the sheriff’s office.

The statement from law enforcement says that, upon entering the home, deputies came under fire. Two were hit. One was “extracted” from the location and flown to Johnson City Medical Center. The other remained on the scene, and that deputy’s condition was not known, the sheriff’s office said around 4 p.m.

Authorities also said there is still an active shooter on the scene and that person is barricaded in a section of the home, periodically firing at officers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement has the home surrounded and nearby residents have left their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Watauga County's Emergency Management Services told residents of Hardaman Circle to shelter in place around 11:20 a.m.

The order told residents to stay inside their homes with doors and windows closed.