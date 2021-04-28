Watauga County deputy killed; second deputy is shot and his condition is unknown

Boone police said residents in the area of Hardaman Circle should “shelter in place.”

Law enforcement officers surrounded the home and residents in the vicinity of the standoff were evacuated, the sheriff’s office said. The standoff reached 11 hours shortly before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooter periodically fired a gun in the direction of officers, the sheriff’s office said.

Clarence Wilson, 78, was on the porch of his home in Boone when sheriff's deputies pulled up in front of the house across the street. Gunfire erupted after the deputies arrived, Wilson said.

"Then they told me to get back in the house and stay," he said.

Wilson said he saw deputies pull a man from the house.

"I don't know if it was a deputy or who it was," he said. "I was just worried about keeping myself safe."

Wilson said he heard a second barrage of gunfire around noon.

Wilson told a Journal reporter that the man who barricaded himself in the house was in 30s. Wilson said he didn’t know man that well, but “he’s kind of odd, and he didn’t make friends very well.”

Wilson described the man as a loner.