Watauga County deputy killed; second deputy is shot and his condition is unknown
Watauga County deputy killed; second deputy is shot and his condition is unknown

Standoff Deputies Shot

In this photo provided by WJZY, a tactical van from Caldwell County sits on stand-by at a staging area in Boone on Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff in Boone in which two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies were shot, one fatally.

 Morgan Frances, WJZY via AP

A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said. A standoff at the scene continued into Wednesday night.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Hardaman Circle at 9:44 a.m. after the homeowner and his family did not report for work or answer telephone calls, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies entered the home after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. The deputies were fired upon by someone inside the home.

Two deputies were struck by gunfire.

The deputies have been identified as Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox who handles a patrol dog, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday night.

Ward was flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Fox remained on the scene at the home. His condition was unknown Wednesday night, the news release said.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

Boone police said residents in the area of Hardaman Circle should “shelter in place.”

Law enforcement officers surrounded the home and residents in the vicinity of the standoff were evacuated, the sheriff’s office said. The standoff reached 11 hours shortly before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooter periodically fired a gun in the direction of officers, the sheriff’s office said.

Clarence Wilson, 78, was on the porch of his home in Boone when sheriff's deputies pulled up in front of the house across the street. Gunfire erupted after the deputies arrived, Wilson said.

"Then they told me to get back in the house and stay," he said.

Wilson said he saw deputies pull a man from the house.

"I don't know if it was a deputy or who it was," he said. "I was just worried about keeping myself safe."

Wilson said he heard a second barrage of gunfire around noon.

Wilson told a Journal reporter that the man who barricaded himself in the house was in 30s. Wilson said he didn’t know man that well, but “he’s kind of odd, and he didn’t make friends very well.”

Wilson described the man as a loner.

Wilson said it's a "real quiet neighborhood" with many retirees like himself.

"We ain't used to all this," he said. “It’s not over yet.”

