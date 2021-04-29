Watauga standoff ends in apparent suicide. Sheriff: 5 dead, including gunman.

A 13-hour standoff in Watauga County came to an end late Wednesday night.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald in Morganton just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two Watauga deputies died after being shot and that two other people were found dead inside the home.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. A second deputy, identified as Logan Fox, was also killed.

Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward. Fox died at the scene.

The standoff started after the two deputies responded to a welfare check at the home. The homeowner and his family had not shown up for work.

When deputies arrived, they saw the family’s cars all parked outside and entered the home. When they entered, an unknown person started to shoot at them, the sheriff’s office said.

Ward was able to make it out of the home.

Fox remained on the scene until the standoff ended, although it is not clear whether he was inside or outside.