WATCH: Slow-speed chase involving tractor in Boone

Nothing runs like a Deere tractor until the police are chasing it.

A man in a stolen tractor Tuesday led authorities on a low-speed chase along U.S. 421 in Boone, authorities said Wednesday.

The chase ended when an officer fired at the tractor, deflating its rear tires. The suspect and the pursuing officers traveled 20 mph range during the chase.

The Watauga County 911 center received a call at 9:25 a.m. about a man on John Deere tractor trying to strike pedestrians and vehicles in the 1600 block of U.S. 421 South, the Boone Police Department said.

Other callers reported the tractor had struck other vehicles, police said.

Boone police found the tractor in the parking lot of Three Forks Baptist Church.

Deputies allege Ronnie K. Hicks, 43, was driving the stolen tractor and used it to push a Dumpster into the church, police said.

When officers tried to stop the tractor, the driver drove the tractor back onto U.S. 421 South toward Wilkes County, police said. That's when the chase started. Video shows several law-enforcement officers following the tractor as it made its way along the road.

Police pursued the tractor along U.S. 421 South, Old 421 and Elk Creek Road, police said.

Officers diverted oncoming traffic.

During the chase, the tractor struck three vehicles and a Boone police car, the sheriff's office said. The officer wasn't injured.

Other officers used stop sticks to flatten the tractor's front tires.

The driver continued down Old 421 toward Parkway School. An officer then fired a rifle to deflate the tractor's tires, slowing the tractor down.

"The use of force was directed at the tractor, not the suspect," police said.

In the 4700 block of Elk Creek Road, the tractor turned into a private driveway, the driver, who was armed with a knife, got of out the tractor and ran away.

Officers ordered Hicks to stop running. When he didn't, he was tasered, police said.

Hicks was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, reckless driving and driving left of center, police said.

Hicks was being Wednesday in the Watauga County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.