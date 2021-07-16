Wilkes Central students accused of assaulting another student with broom handle; father questions how school officials treated incident

A Wilkesboro father is raising questions about how Wilkes County Schools officials handled an incident involving his son, who authorities say was assaulted with a broom handle in a locker room at Wilkes Central High School in April.
Five male Wilkes Central students, ranging in age from 15 to 18, have been charged in the incident involving Jovan Miller's 15-year-old son. During the incident, a student "shoved a broom handle against the victim's buttocks," and another student held him down, according to court documents.
The 18-year-olds were charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Juvenile records are sealed in North Carolina, so it's unclear what the younger students were charged with.
Bakari Sellers of Columbia, S.C., the attorney for Miller and his family, said he disputed the misdemeanor charges because the video shows that a sexual assault took place.
"The victim is traumatized, (and) emotionally has shut down," Sellers said. "(The victim) is humiliated and unable to understand how this happened and that no one has stood up for him.
"He wouldn't talk to his father about the attack, so if there was any physical injury, he didn't express that," Sellers said.
The incident happened at April 23 at the high school in Moravian Falls, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.
Several students held the victim down in the school's locker room while another student attempted to shove a broom stick in the victim's buttocks, Sellers said. The incident happened after a morning weightlifting class in the school's gym.
Other students shot video of the assault with their cellphones and posted them to social media, Sellers said.
A student later told her parent about the incident, and that parent reported it to school administrators and called Miller, Sellers said.
Miller later met with the Wilkes Central Principal Dion Stocks. Miller said that Stocks described the incident as "horseplay."
"It is very disturbing that the principal would advise that this was horseplay after I saw the video myself," Miller said Wednesday.
Stocks referred questions about the incident to Mark Byrd, the superintendent of Wilkes County Schools.
Byrd said in a statement Wednesday that Stocks' description of the incident as "horseplay" was "consistent with those (words) used by the students to describe the incident when being investigated."
Stocks also told Miller the incident was highly inappropriate, Byrd said.
"While we regret that this incident took place, as with any incident involving student safety, this matter was taken very seriously when addressed at the school level in April of 2021," Byrd said.
Miller disputes that assertion.
"For them to say that they handled it at the school level, that is disgusting to me," Miller said. "This is about my 15-year-old son. I have absolutely nothing to hide."
On the day of the incident, no school resource officer was at the school, Sellers said, so Miller reported the incident to Deputy Dakota Becerra, an SRO at nearby Central Wilkes Middle School.
Major Logan Kerr of the sheriff's office said that Beccera later called Miller.
The high school's administrators reported the assault on April 23 to Beccera, according to the sheriff's office report.
A week later, Andrew James Call, 18, and Terry Steven Hayes Jr., 18, both of Wilkesboro and Wilkes Central students, were each arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to two arrest warrants.
Call is accused of grabbing the victim and holding him down on the ground, and Hayes is accused of shoving the broom handle against the victim's buttocks, the warrants said. Call and Hayes are scheduled to appear Aug. 4 in Wilkes District Court, court records show.
Three other students, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds who were involved in the assault, were put on six months of supervision by juvenile court counselors in May as part of the court diversion program, according to records from the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
The students were charged with misdemeanor simple assault because that crime "was most suitable with the elements that (the deputy) could prove (in court)," Kerr said. "It is the crime which meets the elements to move forward with the case that he had probable cause."
Neither the victim nor his father were told the students had been punished, Sellers said.
"I don't want to ruin these kids' lives, but this is not OK," Miller said. "It is unacceptable."
Sellers said he plans to sue the school system on behalf of the victim and his father.
"The school district and the principal failed my client in particular for the lack of supervision, the negligent hiring and the negligent practices that led to my client to being sexually assaulted on campus," Sellers said. "There were negligent hiring practices. I am talking about anyone at the school who did not do their job that day."
School officials contacted the parents of every student involved in the assault, Byrd said. School personnel also tried to stop students from sharing the video of the assault "as soon as they were aware of its existence," Byrd said.
"While some question the timeliness of the school district in responding to the report of this incident," Byrd said, "please understand that we have maintained confidentiality of out of respect for all parties involved."
