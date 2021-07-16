Wilkes Central students accused of assaulting another student with broom handle; father questions how school officials treated incident

The students were charged with misdemeanor simple assault because that crime "was most suitable with the elements that (the deputy) could prove (in court)," Kerr said. "It is the crime which meets the elements to move forward with the case that he had probable cause."

Neither the victim nor his father were told the students had been punished, Sellers said.

"I don't want to ruin these kids' lives, but this is not OK," Miller said. "It is unacceptable."

Sellers said he plans to sue the school system on behalf of the victim and his father.

"The school district and the principal failed my client in particular for the lack of supervision, the negligent hiring and the negligent practices that led to my client to being sexually assaulted on campus," Sellers said. "There were negligent hiring practices. I am talking about anyone at the school who did not do their job that day."

School officials contacted the parents of every student involved in the assault, Byrd said. School personnel also tried to stop students from sharing the video of the assault "as soon as they were aware of its existence," Byrd said.

"While some question the timeliness of the school district in responding to the report of this incident," Byrd said, "please understand that we have maintained confidentiality of out of respect for all parties involved."

