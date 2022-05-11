Wilkes County man accused of stabbing a woman

A Wilkes County man faces charges after he was accused of stabbing a woman he lived with, authorities said Wednesday.
Frank Allen Royal, 61, of the Purlear community is charged with attempted murder, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said. Royal was being held Wednesday in the Wilkes County Jail with his bond set at $750,000, the sheriff's office said.
Wilkes County sheriff's deputies were called to 375 Bells Drive in the Purlear community about an assault on the afternoon of May 6. When deputies arrived, they found a woman in the yard with a knife wound, the sheriff's office said.
Emergency medical technicians treated the woman, and she was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
