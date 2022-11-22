 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilkesboro man is fatally struck by vehicle. Driver is charged with hit-and-run.

A Wilkesboro man died last week after he was struck by a vehicle in Wilkes County, authorities said. The N.C. Highway Patrol later arrested the vehicle's driver who left the scene.

A 2018 Honda Civic was traveling south Nov. 17 on N.C. 18 near Ruritan Park Road when the vehicle hit Rolando Aguiar Lopez, the highway patrol said.

Lopez, 68, was attempting to cross the highway at the time.

Lopez died of his injuries at the scene, the highway patrol said. The vehicle's driver left the scene after the collision.

On Nov. 18, troopers found the suspected driver and vehicle, the highway patrol said.

Abby Andrea Lozada, 22, of Elkin is charged with felony hit-and-run, the highway patrol said. Lozada was taken to the Wilkes County Jail, where she was given a $10,000 bond.

Lozada is scheduled to appear Dec. 8 in Wilkes District Court.

