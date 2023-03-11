A Wilkesboro woman received a prison sentence Friday after she pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge involving six co-defendants, authorities said.

Whitney Leigh Estep, 32, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro said.

Judge William L. Osteen Jr of U.S. District Court sentenced Estep to serve 15 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. In addition to the prison time, Osteen placed Estep on three years of supervised release.

According to court records, a federal grand jury indicted Estep and six co-defendants in June 2022 after an investigation of a multi-state organized criminal conspiracy.

Beginning in 2020, local, state and federal agents investigated a drug-trafficking organization rooted in Mexico, court records show. Investigators determined that Estep was sent by a member of the organization to obtain cocaine and deliver it to other individuals in the organization.

In March, investigators visited Estep’s home, which was the location of multiple meth deals prosecuted in another case, court records show. Estep admitted to investigators that she had worked with others, transporting money and providing marijuana in return.

The money was then sent to the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, and Estep admitted to investigators that she knew that thousands of dollars were involved in drug trafficking, court records show.

Investigators later confirmed that Estep had wired money to Mexico.