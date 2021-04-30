 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curfew pushed later after protests over Black man's shooting
0 comments

Curfew pushed later after protests over Black man's shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Curfew pushed later after protests over Black man's shooting

Celeste Taylor leads demonstrators on Halstead Avenue in Elizabeth City on Thursday. It was the ninth day of demonstrations in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death at the hands of Pasquotank County deputies.

 Robert Willett, The (Raleigh) News & Observer via AP

ELIZABETH CITY — A North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies said Friday that it will push its curfew back by several hours each night after a week of generally peaceful protests.

Elizabeth City officials said that starting Friday night, the curfew would run from midnight until 6 a.m. On previous nights, the curfew had taken effect at 8 p.m. Protesters have been demanding justice and transparency, including the release of deputy body camera footage, after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed last week by deputies serving drug-related warrants.

Protesters rallied in North Carolina on Tuesday as the FBI launched a civil rights probe into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies last week.

Protests have been generally peaceful, but some protesters have been arrested after they remained on the streets after the curfew went into effect.

WITN-TV reported that Thursday night's protest had largely dwindled by 10:45 p.m., but at least two people were arrested. The television station was also among multiple media outlets that said staff members covering the protest were threatened with arrest despite city and county leaders saying journalists doing their jobs were exempt from the curfew.

A judge earlier this week refused to make deputy body camera footage public despite formal requests from a media coalition and the sheriff. He said it should be kept from public view for at least another month while a state investigation into the shooting takes place. The FBI has also launched a civil rights investigation of Brown's death.

Brown's funeral is scheduled for Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News