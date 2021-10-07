 Skip to main content
Dangerous flooding in western NC: Water rescues launched, impassable roads reported
Dangerous flooding in western NC: Water rescues launched, impassable roads reported

Marion NC flooding

This low lying spot in Marion's Spring Street, home to an apartment building, flooded Thursday morning when a nearby creek overran its banks.

 Photo courtesy Stacy Ledford Jones

Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in western North Carolina. In McDowell County, swift water rescue teams, firefighters and law enforcement officers were performing water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes throughout the morning.

A flash flood warning for eastern Buncombe County, southwest McDowell County and northwest Rutherford County remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Flash flooding was ongoing late into the morning with numerous flooded roads and water rescues. Emergency officials asked drivers to avoid all flooded roads, obey barricades and heed guidance from local officials.

People were encouraged to postpone travel until this afternoon to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts. Moderate to heavy rain is expected through the afternoon. 

Emergency personnel across McDowell County responded to 87 storm-related calls overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Multiple rescue teams from neighboring counties assembled in the area to provide assistance.

336-727-7316

@JournalRagan

