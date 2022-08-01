 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davie, Stokes, Yadkin gain funding to expand high-speed internet services

  • 0

Three more suburban and rural Triad counties have been selected for a second round of funding from an initiative expanding high-speed fiber internet in their communities, the governor’s office said Monday.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office has awarded Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

There were 11 counties chosen for the second round affecting more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses. The grant total is about $30.8 million in grants.

Davidson County was among the first 12 counties to be announced on July 18 in the first round that affected nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses. There was more than $23.4 million in grants, as well as an overall $7.34 million in matching grants.

The high-speed fiber internet program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with individual N.C. counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.

People are also reading…

Yadkinville-based Zirrus, formerly known as Yadtel, is the internet service provider involved with the Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin expansions.

Stokes received the largest funding amount of the three Triad counties at $4 million to Zirrus, along with a $2.53 million match required of Zirrus.

Yadkin was at $2.59 million to Zirrus and a $1.11 million match, while Davie was at $595,983 to Zirrus and a $255,421 match.

For the Davidson grant, it was worth $1.96 million to Zirrus, with Zirrus required to provide a $346,470 match.

"All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

The governor's office said it will continue to make awards for the remainder of the $350 million total GREAT grant funding in August.

To be eligible for a grant, all internet service provider applicants must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.

Applications are scored based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations and the speeds offered.

Applicants must agree to provide high-speed service, defined as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026.

For more information, go to https://www.ncbroadband.gov/.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Gasp! Cameron Crazies confused with UNC fans by ‘Jeopardy’ contestant with a cringe-worthy guess

Gasp! Cameron Crazies confused with UNC fans by ‘Jeopardy’ contestant with a cringe-worthy guess

Well, this is awkward. On “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, Duke University’s Cameron Crazies were in the spotlight as part of a clue. They’re the rabid fans who swarm Cameron Indoor Stadium every basketball season and send decibel levels off the charts with their cheers and frenetic bobbing up and down in the stands. “The ‘Cameron Crazies’ are students who show undying support for the university’s ...

NC Republicans ask judge to reinstate 20-week abortion ban

NC Republicans ask judge to reinstate 20-week abortion ban

North Carolina’s Republican General Assembly leaders have asked a federal judge to reinstate a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts, despite the Democratic attorney general’s refusal to seek enforcement of the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion protections. Outside attorneys for Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore asked U.S. District Judge William Osteen on Wednesday to vacate his 2019 ruling that blocked the execution of the ban based on precedents set in Roe v. Wade and an associated 1992 Supreme Court ruling, both struck down on June 24.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Milky Way glimmers over Syria's Idlib

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert