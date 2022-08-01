Davie, Stokes, Yadkin gain funding to expand high-speed internet services

Three more suburban and rural Triad counties have been selected for a second round of funding from an initiative expanding high-speed fiber internet in their communities, the governor’s office said Monday.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office has awarded Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

There were 11 counties chosen for the second round affecting more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses. The grant total is about $30.8 million in grants.

Davidson County was among the first 12 counties to be announced on July 18 in the first round that affected nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses. There was more than $23.4 million in grants, as well as an overall $7.34 million in matching grants.

The high-speed fiber internet program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with individual N.C. counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.

Yadkinville-based Zirrus, formerly known as Yadtel, is the internet service provider involved with the Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin expansions.

Stokes received the largest funding amount of the three Triad counties at $4 million to Zirrus, along with a $2.53 million match required of Zirrus.

Yadkin was at $2.59 million to Zirrus and a $1.11 million match, while Davie was at $595,983 to Zirrus and a $255,421 match.

For the Davidson grant, it was worth $1.96 million to Zirrus, with Zirrus required to provide a $346,470 match.

"All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

The governor's office said it will continue to make awards for the remainder of the $350 million total GREAT grant funding in August.

To be eligible for a grant, all internet service provider applicants must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.

Applications are scored based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations and the speeds offered.

Applicants must agree to provide high-speed service, defined as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026.

For more information, go to https://www.ncbroadband.gov/.