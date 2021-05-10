DHHS division offering fans for elderly, disabled North Carolinians

The N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services has launched Operation Fan Heat Relief for 2021, which offers fans to eligible recipients through Oct. 31.

Individuals ages 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible for assistance and can contact aging agencies across the state.

The relief program has been conducted annually since 1986. Last year, the division received $85,000 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 4,804 fans and 29 air conditioners.

The division said that as individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They also may be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and Valassis, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

For more details, call 919-855-3419 or go to www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.