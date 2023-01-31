DHHS launches statewide online tool for finding behavioral health beds

Eight regional hospitals and health-care providers are among initial participants in a new statewide program aimed at keeping real-time tabs on bed availability for behavioral health patients.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services launched BH Scan on Tuesday.

It is an online centralized registry calculating a daily inventory of available beds dedicated to mental health and substance abuse patients.

The goal is helping providers "more efficiently find and refer people to appropriate treatment with the potential to reduce long stays in emergency departments," DHHS said.

The registry is accessible by health-care facilities and providers, but is not a public open resource.

BH Scan allows referring facilities to search "for an appropriate and available inpatient behavioral bed" based on multiple search criteria, including demographics, acuity, commitment status and location.

The plan is for BH Scan to allow for streamlined referrals to maximize efficiency in busy emergency departments.

Among the initial 99 participants are: Alamance Regional Medical Center; Appalachian Regional Behavioral health Hospital; DayMark Recovery Services; Forsyth Medical Center; Moses Cone; Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health outpatient clinic; Thomasville Medical Center; and Watauga Medical Center.

Most of Atrium Health's hospitals and behavioral health facilities in the Charlotte area are participating. DHHS did not list any of Atrium's properties under the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center umbrella.

"In a moment of crisis, individuals and their families need help to find their way to the care they need quickly," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

"A centralized bed tracking system helps patients find providers faster and helps us understand how precious bed resources are being used across the state — it’s one of the many investments we’re making in North Carolina’s behavioral health and resilience."

Emergency departments are one of many sources of referrals for inpatient care, and often have the most critical patients in need of immediate behavioral health treatment.

DHHS said the need for the online service comes "at a time when one in five individuals are experiencing a behavioral health issue in North Carolina."

A legislative health-care committee was told in November 2016 by the N.C. Healthcare Association that the number of individuals seeking mental health and substance abuse care in emergency departments was up fourfold since 2006.

The average wait time in 2016 was four days for an adult in crisis to be transferred to a state psychiatric hospital, while the wait was 2½ days for a bed in a community hospital.

Legislators were told that the wait for children in need of behavioral care is longer than for adults.

DHHS said the bed crunch has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic with "hundreds of people in North Carolina each day are waiting inside hospital emergency departments for behavioral health care."

The N.C. Healthcare Association said that "in many cases, North Carolina’s hospitals are the destination of last resort for people who need immediate behavioral health care.

"Any tool like this, that become available to expedite timely care and safe, appropriate placement, benefits all. This is a positive step in a long journey to improve the system."

"Given that good data does not exist in our behavioral health care system, we are hopeful that this data will drive strategic investments in the behavioral health service array."