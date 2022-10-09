 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown fire affects travel to Smokies through Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Motorists traveling to Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the Tennessee city of Gatlinburg have been asked to take caution after a fire Sunday damaged a building containing businesses in the downtown area.

Gatlinburg officials said on Twitter that crews were working on hot spots Sunday afternoon from a fire reported at 6:39 a.m. Crews from the Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Sevier County and Pittman Center battled the fire throughout the day, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The private business owner of the damaged structure has a contractor going to the scene to demolish a damaged portion of a building, officials said.

A section of the Gatlinburg Parkway has been closed and motorists traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park need to use the Gatlinburg Bypass, officials in the east Tennessee city said. Travel in the immediate area of the fire was not recommended.

Gatlinburg Trolley service was suspended for the day.

