 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earthquakes shake Sparta six months after major quake damages town
0 comments

Earthquakes shake Sparta six months after major quake damages town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Earthquakes shook the town of Sparta again Wednesday night, reports the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.4 magnitude quake began shortly after 11 p.m. while a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit around 11:30 p.m.

Both were centered near Sparta, the same town that withstood a 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 9. That earthquake was felt throughout North Carolina.

Photos: Two Months After Sparta's Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News