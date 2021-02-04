Earthquakes shake Sparta six months after major quake damages town

Earthquakes shook the town of Sparta again Wednesday night, reports the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 2.4 magnitude quake began shortly after 11 p.m. while a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit around 11:30 p.m.
Both were centered near Sparta, the same town that withstood a 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 9. That earthquake was felt throughout North Carolina.
Photos: Two Months After Sparta's Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake
Alleghany County Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Roten sits for a portrait in his office on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C. It has been just over two months since Alleghany County was struck by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.
Juan Carlos Nordelo, owner of Tex Mex Riverside restaurant in Sparta, shows damage to his building two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Juan Carlos Nordelo, owner of Tex Mex Riverside restaurant in Sparta, shows damage to his building two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Juan Carlos Nordelo, owner of Tex Mex Riverside restaurant in Sparta, shows damage to his building two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Damage to the Tex Mex Riverside restaurant caused by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in August photographed on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Juan Carlos Nordelo, owner of Tex Mex Riverside restaurant in Sparta, points to damage to his building two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the town.
Juan Carlos Nordelo, owner of Tex Mex Riverside restaurant, stands for a portrait in front of his business on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
An unoccupied home sits enveloped in caution tape over two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Damage to a home over two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Adam Woddel, owner of City Limit Tire, stands in his warehouse in Sparta. The crack in the foreground of the photo is a result of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in early August.
Damage to a wall of City Limit Tire caused by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in early August on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
Dappled sunlight highlights damage to a home over two months after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.
Damage to a ceiling shows how much the City Limit Tire building shifted during a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in early August on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Sparta, N.C.
