 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Facade of Mount Airy building is mostly torn down after Tuesday's partial collapse

  • 0

The front facade of the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy was mostly torn down Wednesday, authorities said. The work was done in response to Tuesday's partial collapse of that building.

A crew with the D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. of Greensboro partly tore down the building’s front facade, said Zane Poindexter, the chief of the Mount Airy Fire Department.

The crew began its work Tuesday night to remove the facade, attracting about 200 onlookers, Poindexter said.

The crew removed the most dangerous part of the building, which was weakened by the collapse, Poindexter said. Thunderstorms that moved through Mount Airy Wednesday slowed the crew’s work, he said.

Mount Airy firefighters and police officers were dispatched to 248 Main St. after local authorities received a report at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday that bricks were falling from the building, the City of Mount Airy said.

When firefighters and officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple bricks in the road, the city said. While the first responders were there, the roof and part of the Oak Street side of the building collapsed.

People are also reading…

The building wasn't occupied at the time, said Eric Southern, the director of Surry County Emergency Management. No injuries were reported.

"We were lucky and thankful that no one was hurt," Poindexter said. "We hate to lose part of our downtown, the fabric of our community. Things like this happen to old buildings."

Mount Airy is the hometown of the late actor Andy Griffith, and the community bills itself as "Mayberry," the name of the town in Griffith's popular television show in the 1960s.

The day before the building's partial collapse, many people had gathered at the site to watch the Independence Day parade in Mount Airy, Poindexter said.

If the building had collapsed at that time, "it would have been catastrophic," he said. 

As part of its work, the crew also will remove a cell-phone tower that is on the top of the Main Oak Building, Poindexter said.

The cause of the partial collapse is still unknown.

Local building inspectors, an insurance adjuster and Wayne Moore, a structural engineer with Moore and Associates Engineering Firm of Mount Airy, will determine the cause of the partial collapse at the Main Oak Building, Poindexter said.

Moore couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.

The Main Oak Building was last inspected in January 2019, and no violations were found, Poindexter said. Last week, a building permit was issued to remodel the site for residential use.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Wednesday, Poindexter said.

The building has a property tax value of $524,440, according to Surry County tax records. Its owner is listed as Mt. Airy One LLC of Durham.

The Main Oak Building was built between 1905 and 1910 as the Midkiff Hardware Store, the Mount Airy Downtown Inc. said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Dival Magwood walked to the witness stand, his metal shackles clanking with each shortened step. He wore orange prison scrubs with long white sleeves underneath. The judge had sent the jury on a break. He didn’t want them prejudiced by the scene of the 24-year-old hobbling to the witness chair. Once there, Magwood adjusted the microphone as he prepared to tell his story about growing up in a ...

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville, just east of Winston-Salem. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation covers a 5-mile radius, suggesting it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported. During heavy infestations, the spotted lanternfly may kill grapevines. It can also affect popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses.

National radio host sneers at people in Asheville. And it set off a war on Twitter.

A North Carolina city known in part for its art, food and craft beer scene is at the center of a massive Twitter fight. Asheville, a city of about 94,000 tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is trending on the social media platform Sunday, July 3, after national radio host Buck Sexton slammed its residents for their use of COVID-19 face masks. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC ...

NC Christian school duped veterans on GI Bill, advocates say

NC Christian school duped veterans on GI Bill, advocates say

A veteran says he was deceived by a North Carolina church that operated more like a cult than a religious organization. A veterans advocacy organization says the church as a whole has defrauded veterans out of at least $7 million over the last two years.

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

A 22-year-old crew member on the set of the Netflix series, “Outer Banks,” was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina, according to the casting company. Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a photo double and stand-in for John B, the show’s main protagonist played by Chase Stokes, Kimmie Stewart Casting wrote in a statement on Facebook. “AJ was a beautiful, kind soul (and) a bright light every ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert