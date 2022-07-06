Facade of Mount Airy building is mostly torn down after Tuesday's partial collapse

The front facade of the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy was mostly torn down Wednesday, authorities said. The work was done in response to Tuesday's partial collapse of that building.

A crew with the D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. of Greensboro partly tore down the building’s front facade, said Zane Poindexter, the chief of the Mount Airy Fire Department.

The crew began its work Tuesday night to remove the facade, attracting about 200 onlookers, Poindexter said.

The crew removed the most dangerous part of the building, which was weakened by the collapse, Poindexter said. Thunderstorms that moved through Mount Airy Wednesday slowed the crew’s work, he said.

Mount Airy firefighters and police officers were dispatched to 248 Main St. after local authorities received a report at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday that bricks were falling from the building, the City of Mount Airy said.

When firefighters and officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple bricks in the road, the city said. While the first responders were there, the roof and part of the Oak Street side of the building collapsed.

The building wasn't occupied at the time, said Eric Southern, the director of Surry County Emergency Management. No injuries were reported.

"We were lucky and thankful that no one was hurt," Poindexter said. "We hate to lose part of our downtown, the fabric of our community. Things like this happen to old buildings."

Mount Airy is the hometown of the late actor Andy Griffith, and the community bills itself as "Mayberry," the name of the town in Griffith's popular television show in the 1960s.

The day before the building's partial collapse, many people had gathered at the site to watch the Independence Day parade in Mount Airy, Poindexter said.

If the building had collapsed at that time, "it would have been catastrophic," he said.

As part of its work, the crew also will remove a cell-phone tower that is on the top of the Main Oak Building, Poindexter said.

The cause of the partial collapse is still unknown.

Local building inspectors, an insurance adjuster and Wayne Moore, a structural engineer with Moore and Associates Engineering Firm of Mount Airy, will determine the cause of the partial collapse at the Main Oak Building, Poindexter said.

Moore couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.

The Main Oak Building was last inspected in January 2019, and no violations were found, Poindexter said. Last week, a building permit was issued to remodel the site for residential use.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Wednesday, Poindexter said.

The building has a property tax value of $524,440, according to Surry County tax records. Its owner is listed as Mt. Airy One LLC of Durham.

The Main Oak Building was built between 1905 and 1910 as the Midkiff Hardware Store, the Mount Airy Downtown Inc. said.