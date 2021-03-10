FBI: NC man says he was swept up in Capitol riot, but video shows otherwise. He was arrested in Winston-Salem.

A North Carolina man was arrested Friday in Winston-Salem on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI says Matthew Mark Wood contacted authorities on Jan. 25 to say he was on the agency's list of suspects in the riot. Wood is identified in court documents as a North Carolina resident. The News & Observer in Raleigh reported he is a Reidsville resident.
The criminal complaint against him says he entered the U.S. Capitol through a broken window and went into U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's conference room.
The FBI says Wood told them he did not intend to disrupt the Electoral College ballot certification but was pushed toward the window by the crowd and went inside to avoid being trampled.
Agents say Wood's account isn't supported by video evidence.
Wood is accused of being inside the Capitol for more than an hour. The criminal complaint also says video from a Senate door shows that he willingly climbed through a broken window, carrying a Trump flag into the Capitol.
From the complaint:
"The video illustrates that he (Wood) was present while the windows were being broken and that he was amongst the first group of individuals to breach the Senate Wing Door (entering as the tenth individual to climb through the broken window approximately 10 seconds after it was broken)."
The FBI also obtained screen shots of posts that investigators say Wood made on social media.
One post says, in part, "Our election was stolen. The system is against us. I stood up to our tyrannical government. You can keep sitting or you can do something about it like we did today. Our nation has experienced necessary revolts before ..."
In another, Wood is accused of posting, "We sent those politicians running. ... When diplomacy doesn't work and your message has gone undelivered, it shouldn't surprise you when we revolt."
Wood faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of Justice/Congress.
