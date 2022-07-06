Feathers ruffled by July 4 message from Winston-Salem coffee shop and café

Krankies Coffee in Winston-Salem made its own brand of patriotic post to social media this week in response to criticism of an earlier message, which some readers had interpreted as unpatriotic.

The pre-July 4 message that ruffled feathers told Krankies fans the coffee shop and cafe would be closed July 4 for “mental health Monday.”

“Definitely not closed to celebrate Fourth of July or our independence,” it said.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, doing away with the constitutional right to abortion, many people, including celebrities, said publicly that they no longer wanted to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The initial post was soon removed from Krankies’ social media, and, on Monday, the local business had a lengthier message for its Instagram audience.

The Winston-Salem coffee shop said it was a coincidence that this month’s “mental health Monday” fell on Independence Day, “which we all have strong feels about, as we should.”

“Countless lives have been sacrificed in attempt to protect and live up to the ideas set forth by our founding fathers (and mothers, ahem),” the business’ post said. “From military to the civil rights leaders and revolutionaries that fought for us to live up to its tenets and hopes; we strive to keep evolving towards those ideas.”

Krankies Coffee also pointed out that it closes first Monday of every month “to ensure our staff has a little extra time off that is welcomed in this industry.”

Dozens of people took to social media to bash Krankies’ earlier “mental health Monday” post, saying they believed it was unpatriotic and disrespectful. One commenter said he and his wife wanted to invite up to 100 former and current armed forces personnel to come to Krankies.

Others on social media urged people to leave positive reviews on Krankies’ Facebook page. Monday’s follow-up message from Krankies had more than 1,500 “likes.”

Mitchell Britt, a co-owner of the coffee shop and cafe, declined to comment and referred inquiries to the Instagram post, which continued: “Krankies is a group of folks, changing and evolving toward ideas we all hold dear and strive for, with no bias of one’s hue, flavor or preference in order to sustain a joyous existence.

“We are a group of friends, family and strangers who want to thrive in a world equitably while being as conscientious as possible of the greater factors that impact our world.”