 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Feathers ruffled by July 4 message from Winston-Salem coffee shop and café

  • Updated
  • 0

Krankies Coffee in Winston-Salem made its own brand of patriotic post to social media this week in response to criticism of an earlier message, which some readers had interpreted as unpatriotic.

The pre-July 4 message that ruffled feathers told Krankies fans the coffee shop and cafe would be closed July 4 for “mental health Monday.”

“Definitely not closed to celebrate Fourth of July or our independence,” it said.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, doing away with the constitutional right to abortion, many people, including celebrities, said publicly that they no longer wanted to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The initial post was soon removed from Krankies’ social media, and, on Monday, the local business had a lengthier message for its Instagram audience.

The Winston-Salem coffee shop said it was a coincidence that this month’s “mental health Monday” fell on Independence Day, “which we all have strong feels about, as we should.”

People are also reading…

“Countless lives have been sacrificed in attempt to protect and live up to the ideas set forth by our founding fathers (and mothers, ahem),” the business’ post said. “From military to the civil rights leaders and revolutionaries that fought for us to live up to its tenets and hopes; we strive to keep evolving towards those ideas.”

Krankies Coffee also pointed out that it closes first Monday of every month “to ensure our staff has a little extra time off that is welcomed in this industry.”

Dozens of people took to social media to bash Krankies’ earlier “mental health Monday” post, saying they believed it was unpatriotic and disrespectful. One commenter said he and his wife wanted to invite up to 100 former and current armed forces personnel to come to Krankies.

Others on social media urged people to leave positive reviews on Krankies’ Facebook page. Monday’s follow-up message from Krankies had more than 1,500 “likes.”

Mitchell Britt, a co-owner of the coffee shop and cafe, declined to comment and referred inquiries to the Instagram post, which continued: “Krankies is a group of folks, changing and evolving toward ideas we all hold dear and strive for, with no bias of one’s hue, flavor or preference in order to sustain a joyous existence.

“We are a group of friends, family and strangers who want to thrive in a world equitably while being as conscientious as possible of the greater factors that impact our world.”

mhewlett@wsjournal.com

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Dival Magwood walked to the witness stand, his metal shackles clanking with each shortened step. He wore orange prison scrubs with long white sleeves underneath. The judge had sent the jury on a break. He didn’t want them prejudiced by the scene of the 24-year-old hobbling to the witness chair. Once there, Magwood adjusted the microphone as he prepared to tell his story about growing up in a ...

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville, just east of Winston-Salem. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation covers a 5-mile radius, suggesting it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported. During heavy infestations, the spotted lanternfly may kill grapevines. It can also affect popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses.

National radio host sneers at people in Asheville. And it set off a war on Twitter.

A North Carolina city known in part for its art, food and craft beer scene is at the center of a massive Twitter fight. Asheville, a city of about 94,000 tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is trending on the social media platform Sunday, July 3, after national radio host Buck Sexton slammed its residents for their use of COVID-19 face masks. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC ...

NC Christian school duped veterans on GI Bill, advocates say

NC Christian school duped veterans on GI Bill, advocates say

A veteran says he was deceived by a North Carolina church that operated more like a cult than a religious organization. A veterans advocacy organization says the church as a whole has defrauded veterans out of at least $7 million over the last two years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland, Sweden begin NATO membership process

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert