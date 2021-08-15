 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighter: 1 dead, 3 injured when tree falls in NC forest
0 Comments

Firefighter: 1 dead, 3 injured when tree falls in NC forest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BREVARD — One motorist died and three others were critically injured when a large oak tree in a national forest in western North Carolina fell into a road and onto their vehicle, a local fire chief said.

The tree fell midday Saturday on two cars traveling on U.S. Highway 276 in the Pisgah National Forest, Brevard Fire Chief Bobby Cooper told the Asheville Citizen-Times. No storm had occurred at the time, he said.

The tree pushed in the roof of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran it off the road and down a bank toward the Davidson River, according to Cooper.

The vehicle "had four occupants and all four were trapped. Three of them were flown out with critical injuries to Mission Hospital (in Asheville) — one was deceased," Cooper said. The occupants' names weren't immediately released.

The tree hit the hood and windshield of the other car, but the two people inside were OK, Cooper said.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Cathy Dowd said the agency will perform an assessment in the next few days to determine why the tree — 24 inches (61 centimeters) in diameter — fell. Cooper said he believed the tree fell due to rotting at its base.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker is ‘person of interest.’
State & Regional

Woman found entombed in concrete in NC mountain home. Caretaker is ‘person of interest.’

A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...

+4
Two plead guilty in triple slaying outside NC bar
Crime-and-courts

Two plead guilty in triple slaying outside NC bar

Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young adults and injured one. On Thursday, both shooters pleaded guilty in the triple slaying. Both men will spend at least 64 years in prison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News