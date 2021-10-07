 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flash floods swamp western NC communities Thursday morning
0 Comments
top story

Flash floods swamp western NC communities Thursday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion NC flooding

This low lying spot in Marion's Spring Street, home to an apartment building, flooded Thursday morning when a nearby creek overran its banks.

 Photo courtesy Stacy Ledford Jones

Flash flooding hit western North Carolina early Thursday morning. Emergency officials in McDowell County reported that flooding continued across the area at 10:30 a.m.

Between two and five inches of rain fell on the county and additional heavy rainfall was possible later in the day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service also reported an increasing risk of landslides and warned residents to be alert if they live near streams, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove.

A flash flood warning for eastern Buncombe County, southwest McDowell County and northwest Rutherford County remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

336-727-7316

@JournalRagan

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Key revelations the Facebook whistleblower made to Congress

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State & Regional

NC deputy held at gunpoint in Cook Out drive-thru line, the Sheriff’s Office says

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy went through a drive-thru line Wednesday morning, but rather then getting a beverage to quench her thirst, she got a gun pointed at her. At about 3:15 a.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy A. D. Weaver went by the Cook Out on East Innes Street in Salisbury to buy a drink. As Weaver approached the restaurant, a person told her about two men who were passed out in ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News