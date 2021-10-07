Flash floods swamp western NC communities Thursday morning

Flash flooding hit western North Carolina early Thursday morning. Emergency officials in McDowell County reported that flooding continued across the area at 10:30 a.m.
Between two and five inches of rain fell on the county and additional heavy rainfall was possible later in the day.
Support Local Journalism
The National Weather Service also reported an increasing risk of landslides and warned residents to be alert if they live near streams, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove.
A flash flood warning for eastern Buncombe County, southwest McDowell County and northwest Rutherford County remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
336-727-7316
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ragan Robinson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.