Forsyth and Guilford counties see population increases while nearby rural counties experience population decreases

Forsyth and Guilford counties saw population increases in the past decade while some nearby rural counties experienced population decreases, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s statistics released Thursday.
The population in Forsyth County increased 9.1% from 2010 to 2020, the statistics show. The county’s 2010 population was 350,670, and Forsyth’s 2020 population was 382,590.
The population in Guilford County increased 10.8% from 2010 to 2020, the statistics show. Guilford’s 2010 population was 488,406, and its 2020 population was 541,299.
Davidson and Davie counties experienced smaller population increases during the 10-year period, but Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties saw population decreases during the past decade, the statistics show.
“It’s just changing demographics, and a rejection of suburbanization of outlying areas,” said Russell Smith, a geography professor at Winston-Salem State University. “The younger population is not interested in getting a cheap house with a bunch of land, which is 30 to 45 minutes away from their job.”
Many major employers are located in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Smith said. Those areas also have entertainment amenities that attract many people, he said.
The statistics also show that the populations in Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford counties outpaced the populations in Forsyth and Cumberland counties over the past decade.
Wake had a 25% increase in its population from 2010 to 2020, and Mecklenburg had a 21.3% increase in its population during that time period, the statistics show. Cumberland had a 4.8% increase in its population that reached 334,728 in 2020.
Potentially lower net migration and smaller levels of natural increase in population such as more births than deaths are likely two factors to explain why the populations in Forsyth and Cumberland counties grew more slowly that the populations in Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford counties, said Rebecca Tippett, the founding director of the Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC Chapel Hill.
“The first factor, net migration, tends to reflect the relative appeal of a place compared to other places, and can be higher in places with lots of economic and educational opportunities or great quality of life,” Tippett said. “The second element, natural increase, tends to reflect the underlying age structure of the population.”
North Carolina’s 2020 population of 10.4 million increased 9.5% from the 2010 census, the statistics show. Those numbers outpaced the national average of 7.4%, making it the 16th fastest-growing state.
Charlotte is one of 14 U.S. cities that gained more than 100,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, but Wake County solidified its spot as North Carolina’s most populous county, the statistics show.
The figures were released minutes after state legislators approved the criteria they will use for redistricting. The numbers will shape political power across the country for the next 10 years and determine how North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature draws congressional and legislative boundaries.
State Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, and the chairman of the House Redistricting Committee, said it will take 3½ weeks for legislators to process the data to start drawing the maps.
Hall said he is committed to making “significant and reasonable efforts to attempt to limit the partisan consideration” in drawing the maps.
A joint redistricting hearing was delayed nearly three hours as Democrats proposed amendments to the map-drawing framework. By early afternoon, just one of the Democrats’ 12 proposed tweaks was adopted.
The criteria approved Thursday is similar to that from 2019, when Republicans were forced to redraw state legislative and congressional maps after a court found the previous maps unconstitutional.
On Thursday, the legislators voted to prohibit the use of election or racial data when drawing legislative and congressional district maps, but allowed a legislator’s residence to be considered in the drawing process.
Democrats wanted the criteria strengthened to ensure it complies with the Voting Rights Act and won’t be used to favor incumbents.
State Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Durham County Democrat, encouraged Republicans to do better this time around to avoid getting sucked back into court.
North Carolina’s population change resulted in the state gaining one additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the census bureau said in late April.
The National Democratic Redistricting Committee issued a statement Thursday, calling on North Carolina’s legislators to enact fair maps that accurately reflect the state’s population and the will of voters.
In 2020, despite winning just half of the congressional vote statewide, Republicans won nearly two thirds of the seats, the NDRC said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.