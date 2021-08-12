Forsyth and Guilford counties see population increases while nearby rural counties experience population decreases

Wake had a 25% increase in its population from 2010 to 2020, and Mecklenburg had a 21.3% increase in its population during that time period, the statistics show. Cumberland had a 4.8% increase in its population that reached 334,728 in 2020.

Potentially lower net migration and smaller levels of natural increase in population such as more births than deaths are likely two factors to explain why the populations in Forsyth and Cumberland counties grew more slowly that the populations in Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford counties, said Rebecca Tippett, the founding director of the Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC Chapel Hill.

“The first factor, net migration, tends to reflect the relative appeal of a place compared to other places, and can be higher in places with lots of economic and educational opportunities or great quality of life,” Tippett said. “The second element, natural increase, tends to reflect the underlying age structure of the population.”

North Carolina’s 2020 population of 10.4 million increased 9.5% from the 2010 census, the statistics show. Those numbers outpaced the national average of 7.4%, making it the 16th fastest-growing state.