Forsyth edges past 100 COVID-19 related deaths, nears 7,000 cases

Forsyth County has moved past the 100 mark for COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.

There were three deaths reported, increasing the overall total to 101.

There has been at least one death reported in Forsyth for five consecutive days. There also have been 25 reported deaths in the county during September.

Forsyth had an additional 36 cases reported Saturday for an overall total of 6,992.

Meanwhile, the statewide death total increased by 31 to 3,440, while the case total climbed by 1,759 to 206,090.

The statewide case and death totals increased in part Friday by DHHS' decision to include antigen testing in case and death-toll counts. DHHS added 4,563 cases and 25 deaths to the overall totals via the antigen testing.

DHHS said North Carolina is joining 31 other states in reporting antigen-positive cases in its overall COVID-19 totals.

During the pandemic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required states to report molecular and antigen positive cases separately. Regardless of the test used, an individual who tests positive is considered to have COVID-19.