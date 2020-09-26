Forsyth edges past 100 COVID-19 related deaths, nears 7,000 cases

Forsyth County has moved past the 100 mark for COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
There were three deaths reported, increasing the overall total to 101.
There has been at least one death reported in Forsyth for five consecutive days. There also have been 25 reported deaths in the county during September.
Forsyth had an additional 36 cases reported Saturday for an overall total of 6,992.
Meanwhile, the statewide death total increased by 31 to 3,440, while the case total climbed by 1,759 to 206,090.
The statewide case and death totals increased in part Friday by DHHS' decision to include antigen testing in case and death-toll counts. DHHS added 4,563 cases and 25 deaths to the overall totals via the antigen testing.
DHHS said North Carolina is joining 31 other states in reporting antigen-positive cases in its overall COVID-19 totals.
During the pandemic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required states to report molecular and antigen positive cases separately. Regardless of the test used, an individual who tests positive is considered to have COVID-19.
A molecular test looks for the virus’ genetic material, while an antigen test is a rapid format that looks for specific proteins on the surface of the virus. Molecular tests are processed in a laboratory. Antigen tests are often processed at the point of care, such as in a provider’s office.
DHHS said antigen positive cases comprise 2% of COVID-19 cases and 0.7% of deaths in North Carolina as of Friday. Individuals are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive tests.
Latest COVID numbers
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 6,365, about 91.5%, as of 1 p.m. Friday, the latest available count.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Friday: 493
There have been at least 31,853 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.4% of statewide cases. There have been 510 reported deaths, representing 14.8% of statewide total.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Thursday (latest day available): 2.7% out of about 1,600 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 220, highest of any region in the state.
(The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.)
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Saturday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 176,422 (about 90.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized Saturday: 914, up 11 from Friday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Saturday (subject to change): 34,438. Overall total is 2.94 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Thursday (latest day available): 4.5% out of 37,618 tests.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.