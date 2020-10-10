Fortnite will remain banned from Apple's App Store, judge rules — a blow to Epic Games

"We're grateful the court recognized that Epic's actions were not in the best interests of its own customers and that any problems they may have encountered were of their own making when they breached their agreement," the company said. "For 12 years, the App Store has been an economic miracle, creating transformative business opportunities for developers large and small. We look forward to sharing this legacy of innovation and dynamism with the court next year."

Epic also released a statement, but focused on the portion of the judge's ruling that protected Unreal Engine:

"Epic Games is grateful that Apple will continue to be barred from retaliating against Unreal Engine and our game development customers as the litigation continues. We will continue to develop for iOS and Mac under the court's protection, and we will pursue all avenues to end Apple's anti-competitive behavior."

Earlier in the day, the judge also set a court date for the high-profile antitrust lawsuit. The trial is to begin on May 3.

Whether it will be argued in person or on Zoom, as all of the proceedings have been so far, remains to be seen.

Despite Gonzalez Rogers' stated wishes, the case will not be heard by a jury.