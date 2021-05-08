Fostering, adopting make Mother's Day sweeter for SC family

Todd volunteers his time at Hope Center for Children for the boys living at the home.

And while volunteering through the mentorship program at Hope Center for Children, he met Jackson.

Jackson was 16-years-old and life had dealt him some difficult blows. His birth mother and grandmother had passed away. His birth father is in prison. After the passing of his grandmother, Jackson went into the system at 4-years-old. He was in and out of foster homes the first few years, but was adopted by a family at 10 years.

But it wasn't a good fit. He ran away from the home and ended up living at Hope Center for Children when he was 16 after a court case with his guardian and caseworker. Jackson remembers leaving court that day, and his caseworker took him to P.S. I Love You Ministries in Spartanburg.

"I remember him coming in that day with his caseworker," said Kay Kirby, P.S. I Love You Executive Director. "He looked so discouraged and just hopeless."

P.S. I Love You Ministries is a faith based not-for-profit ministry that provides resources for foster children and the families caring for them. Jackson's caseworker took him there to visit the clothes closet.