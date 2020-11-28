Genealogists track descendants of 1898 Wilmington Coup for memorial ceremony

WILMINGTON — The New Hanover County Remembrance Project is locating descendants of the 1898 Wilmington Coup for a memorial service that is scheduled for the spring.

The ceremony will recognize victims, survivors and descendants of the massacre, during which a white mob violently overthrew a biracial, democratically elected City Council. Among the 2,000 Black residents run out of town was Alexander Manley, whose Black-run newspaper The Daily Record was set ablaze.

Genealogists working with the group, a coalition of civil rights organizations, started by verifying names on a widely circulated list of victims.

"We narrowed down the list and saw a couple people who were duplicates, who had aliases," said Tim Pinnick, a genealogist on the project. "A lot of the information that they got was through newspapers — so that was suspect on its face given who ran them at the time."

Pinnick said he looked for red flags and then cross-checked names with the archival Census reports and city directories.