Get a vaccine and get $100, Harris Teeter tells employees

The Harris Teeter grocery store chain confirmed Tuesday it will pay employees a $100 bonus for taking COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company said it has "strongly encouraged its valued associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible" as a means of protecting customers and staff.

The company said employees who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have access to the bonus, the company said.

Harris Teeter pharmacies are providing vaccinations in some states, though not in North Carolina.