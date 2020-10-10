'Glowing blue waves' reported crashing off Outer Banks at night. What's causing it?

One of the Outer Banks least talked about phenomena has been brought to light by a photographer who spotted "glowing waves" off Cape Hatteras.

Wes Snyder's description of the moment is eerie. He was standing on a pitch black beach, photographing the Milky Way, and looked down "to see nothing but beautiful blue waves."

The fluorescence faded before he could get a good photo, but the haunting scene created an obsession for him. Snyder returned to the same beach -- over and over and over -- hoping the bioluminescent waves would return.

This week, after two years of failed attempts, Snyder got the photos he hoped for, and they show the waves exactly as he described: Glowing and blue. He shared the photos Thursday on Facebook.

"I was definitely stunned. ... It's quite an amazing thing to witness," Snyder said. "It appears that the crashing waves are extra white and glowing. It lights up as the waves crash. ... It stopped me in my tracks and I knew right then that I wanted to capture it."

The photos were taken off Coquina Beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and park officials told McClatchy News they were not aware bioluminescent waves were being reported in the area. Officials at nearby Cape Lookout National Seashore said they were also unaware of the waves.

