GOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but says he has no symptoms.

The Republican's office issued a statement saying that a rapid antigen test Friday came back positive. Tillis said he undergoes testing regularly and had tested negative as recently as last Saturday.

Tillis is the latest person to be diagnosed with the virus after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony.

He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive. Just a few hours earlier, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah announced that he, too, is infected.

A spokesman for Tillis didn't immediately respond to an email Friday night asking if the senator had recently been in close proximity to President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

Tillis said in the statement that he's going to isolate for 10 days and is reaching out to those he's been in contact with.

"Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic," he said.