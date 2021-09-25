Government: Dylann Roof's death sentence should stand

"No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did," the judges wrote. "His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose."

Earlier this month, Roof filed a request that the full court consider his appeal, arguing that the judges' decision interpreted too broadly the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which authorizes Congress to regulate commerce among the states.

By accepting the government's argument that a combination of factors including Roof's use of the internet to post his views and research the church constituted "interstate commerce," Roof's lawyers wrote, the panel's decision amounted to "an amorphous, unprecedented, and all-encompassing standard for federal Commerce Clause jurisdiction over local crime, effectively nullifying states' traditional police power in that arena."

In their response, government attorneys wrote that the appellate court "issued a fact-bound ruling that Roof's use of the internet both to select Mother Emanuel as his target and magnify his offense by posting his racist, violent call to action only hours before the attack" fulfilled the Commerce Clause connection.