Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state disaster declaration for Elkin, which experienced damage from straight-line winds and a tornado on April 28.

The declaration makes additional assistance available for the town.

The order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures.

The declaration expires 60 days after its issuance.

Following state of emergency declarations from Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop and Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Eddie Harris, local and state emergency management officials conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment and determined Elkin has incurred more than $10,000 in damages.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Elkin would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessment.