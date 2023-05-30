Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A bipartisan N.C. House bill cleared its first committee step Tuesday that would spend $1 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding on behavioral health spending.

House Bill 855, titled “Strengthening Care for Families and Children,” has Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, as lead sponsor.

After receiving the recommendation of the House Health committee, it has to advance through Appropriations and gate-keeper Rules and Operations before going to the House floor for a potential vote.

Lambeth, a former N.C. Baptist Hospital president, also led the years-long effort to expand the state’s Medicaid program that was signed into law on March 27. The Medicaid expansion legislation requires approval of the 2023-24 state budget for funding.

The largest single amount of $225 million would go to the N.C. Division of Health Benefits to increase rates paid to Medicaid behavioral health-care providers over a three-year period.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that HB855 proposes "significant and much-needed investment in North Carolina’s behavioral health system."

"We will continue its work with the General Assembly to address the mental health crisis in North Carolina," Lambeth said. "More than two million people in North Carolina have a mental illness and more than one million have a substance use disorder.

"Investing in behavioral health is critical in getting people the help they need when and where they need it."

The next largest provision — at $108 million — would be dedicated to the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

It would be spent on funding community-based pre-arrest diversion and re-entry programs, and to fund local partnerships between law enforcement, counties and behavioral health providers.

“The mental health system in North Carolina is broken,” Lambeth said.

“We have an obligation to create programs to improve access by opening programs, expanding telehealth options, while getting these citizens out of the emergency rooms and into a mode of treatment.

“It is broad based to help in schools and build a better database to track our effectiveness,” Lambeth said. “We will monitor closely which programs will work and are worthy of continuing or expanding” with additional funds.

There are seven primary funding categories and 31 overall funding slots.

The lowest amount is $2 million for judicial education programs “designed to increase understanding of mental health issues and behavioral health treatment options.”

Funds would be dedicated to enhancing foster care services, telehealth, child welfare, K-12 school resources, mobile crisis teams, state suicide and crisis lifeline, housing options, information technology, workforce training and workforce retention.