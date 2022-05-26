17-year-olds would need their parents' permission to give blood under bill introduced in the N.C. Senate.

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the state Senate that would bar anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of their parent or guardian.

Senate Bill 782 was submitted Wednesday by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a leading Republican advocate for significant healthcare reform in North Carolina. Listed as a co-sponsor is Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

SB782 would amend state law to prevent those age 17 from donating without parental consent.

Hise was not immediately available for comment on SB782.

Mayfield said Thursday the impetus behind the bill was constituent driven."

"A former constituent of Sen. Hise's who is now a current constituent of mine lost a son after he gave blood, passed out and hit his head," Mayfield said.

"He had some specific health issues that should not have allowed him to give blood, and his parents would not have given him permission to give. A tragic situation that could have been avoided if parental consent were required.

"Importantly, the bill does not ban people under 18 from giving blood. It simply requires parental consent," she said.

The law applies to blood donations made "to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center." State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood.

High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortage of donated blood.

The American Red Cross said Thursday that it "in the process of reviewing the bill." It said that all blood drives are important "because the need for blood is constant."

On its national website, the American Red Cross says that "those younger than age 17 are almost always legal minors who cannot give consent by themselves to donate blood. Each state determines its own age of majority, which can be different for different activities.

"Persons under the age of 17 may, however, donate blood for their own use, in advance of scheduled surgery or in situations where their blood has special medical value for a particular patient, such as a family member."

SB782 could represent the next layer of extending parental consent requirements in the healthcare realm.

In August, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Republican-sponsored legislation that requires parental consent for 12- to 17-year-olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The parental consent element of House Bill 96 requires a health-care provider to obtain written parental consent to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those ages.

The law affects COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine available only under an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

When the FDA provides full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, parental consent is no longer required for those ages 12 to 17 to be vaccinated.

The main element of HB96 gives pharmacists state permission to administer COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, along with nicotine replacement therapy medicine, self-administered oral and transdermal contraceptives, prenatal vitamins, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, glucagon, testosterone and vitamin B12 injections.

Cooper did not address the parental consent part of HB96 in his brief statement on the bill.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, inserted the parental consent language into HB96 on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of most Republican health-care legislation.

Until HB96 became law, 12- to 17-year-olds were allowed to decide for themselves on whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine based on a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.

Youths who have been emancipated from their parents are exempt from the provision.

Krawiec said Aug. 3 that “parents know their children the best. They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child’s health.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.